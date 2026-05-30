Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz, Warns Foreign Navies

TEHRAN, May 30 — Iran’s military leadership has declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly under the control of the country’s armed forces, warning that any attempt by foreign military vessels to interfere with navigation in the strategic waterway will be met with a response, according to Mehr News Agency.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the management of the Strait of Hormuz is being carried out “with full authority” by Iran’s armed forces. The command stressed that all commercial ships, cargo vessels, and oil tankers passing through the narrow passage must follow designated routes and obtain permission from the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the statement, strict compliance with maritime regulations is essential for the safe movement of vessels through the waterway. Iranian authorities warned that any violation of these rules could endanger the security of transit in the region.

The military command also issued a warning to foreign naval forces operating near the strait. It stated that any effort by military vessels to disrupt navigation or challenge Iran’s management of the waterway would be viewed as a hostile act and could trigger a military response.

The announcement comes amid heightened regional tensions and growing disputes over maritime access in one of the world’s most important shipping corridors. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical route for global energy supplies, with roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments passing through its waters.

Iran has recently imposed tighter restrictions on the passage of vessels linked to countries that it says participated in or supported military actions against the Islamic Republic. Tehran also cited what it described as an illegal blockade of Iranian ships and ports by the United States as a reason for strengthening its oversight of the waterway.

Iranian officials further claimed that an American tanker attempting to cross the strait with its tracking system switched off was forced to turn back earlier this week. The claim has not been independently verified.