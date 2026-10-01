Modi’s “Productive” Call, Not “Friendship”: India’s New Tone with Trump

India Calls Out US More Openly as Tensions Rise Under Trump

NEW DELHI: India is taking a more openly critical line towards the United States under President Donald Trump, as disagreements over trade, Pakistan, terrorism and immigration place fresh strain on a relationship once marked by warm public ties.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar gave the clearest signal of the shift during a New York event after the United Nations General Assembly. He said Washington had shown too little understanding of India’s security concerns, especially its long-standing accusations that Pakistan supports armed groups targeting India. He also criticised what he described as self-centred economic decisions that have made life harder for developing countries, reported by Al Jazeera News.

For years, New Delhi generally handled disagreements with Washington quietly. But analysts say the tone is changing as frustration grows in India over Trump’s unpredictable policies and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces pressure at home not to appear weak before the United States.

Modi spoke with Trump by telephone on Wednesday and later called the conversation “productive”, a notably formal description compared with the language of friendship he once used for the US president.

Trade has become one of the sharpest points of conflict. The United States is India’s largest trading partner, with goods trade reaching $149.1 billion in 2025. India recorded a $58.4 billion surplus, however, and talks on a broader trade agreement have yet to produce a final deal.

Agriculture remains especially difficult. India has long protected its farm sector, arguing that opening it quickly could endanger the livelihoods of millions of farmers. Jaishankar said the two countries had reached a broad understanding, but warned that the negotiations had exposed deep differences in their economies and societies.

Tensions have intensified after Washington adopted new tariff measures. Trump’s administration has introduced a 10 percent global tariff and passed a measure allowing tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries, including India, that buy Russian oil. A proposed 100 percent tariff on India, due to take effect within weeks, could become a serious test for the relationship.

Security has added another layer of distrust. India was angered after Trump said he helped secure a ceasefire in last year’s brief conflict between India and Pakistan. New Delhi insists that disputes over Kashmir must be handled directly with Islamabad, without outside mediation.

India has also watched uneasily as relations between Pakistan and the United States appeared to improve. Jaishankar said terrorism was a matter of deep national concern and that India expected greater understanding from Washington.

Immigration is another sensitive issue. Indians have been among the main users of the H-1B visa programme for skilled foreign workers, but the Trump administration has raised barriers and fees amid criticism of the programme from parts of his political base.

Analysts say both governments still have reasons to repair the partnership. A trade deal could offer a path forward. But for now, New Delhi’s message is clear; India is less willing to keep its differences with Washington behind closed doors.