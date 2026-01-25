The Kremlin has categorically ruled out negotiations with the European Union, launching a blistering critique of its political leadership and questioning the bloc’s relevance in shaping future diplomatic outcomes. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described senior EU officials as “uneducated and incompetent,” arguing that they lack both the foresight and the intellectual framework required to understand today’s global power dynamics, according to PULS 24 news. According to Peskov, this failure has contributed to a broader erosion of the international system.

In his remarks, Peskov claimed the EU had merely replaced what he called an imagined dependence on Russian oil and gas with a real and deepening reliance on the United States. The sharpest criticism was reserved for Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief and former prime minister of Estonia. Peskov asserted that Moscow would never engage in dialogue with her and went further to suggest that even U.S. officials would refuse such engagement. Rather than confront the current EU leadership, he said, Russia would simply wait until political change renders them irrelevant.

The Kremlin’s hostility reflects long-standing frustration over Europe’s unwavering support for Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, ordered by President Vladimir Putin. Despite its military campaign, Russia has yet to achieve its primary objectives, a reality widely attributed to sustained Western military, financial, and diplomatic assistance to Kyiv.

That support, however, has weakened since Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency. Once Ukraine’s most decisive ally, Washington now presents itself primarily as a mediator. Trump has repeatedly emphasized his intention to broker an end to the war, despite having failed to deliver on earlier promises of a rapid resolution.

Recent direct talks in Abu Dhabi involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States concluded without tangible breakthroughs. Nevertheless, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the discussions as constructive, confirming that all parties had agreed to resume negotiations in the coming week.