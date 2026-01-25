Myanmar’s Contested Election Ends Amid Civil War: Military Holds Power While Rebels and World Reject Vote

Myanmar Holds Final, Disputed Election Round as Civil War Rages On

Myanmar has concluded the third and final stage of its general election, even as much of the country remains engulfed in civil war and major armed groups continue to resist military rule, according to Al Jazeera News. The vote, held on Sunday, was intended to form a new government, but it has been widely criticized both inside and outside the country as neither free nor fair.

This election is the first since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021, overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The armed uprising that followed has since turned into a bitter and widespread civil war, with ethnic forces and pro-democracy groups controlling large swathes of territory and continuing to fight Myanmar’s ruling junta.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), a political group closely aligned with the military, was already assured of a dominant position in the legislature after earlier voting rounds. The final round did little to change that reality, with the military and its allies poised to hold a clear majority in Parliament once all seats are tallied. Under Myanmar’s constitution, the armed forces are also guaranteed 25 percent of all parliamentary seats, effectively ensuring military influence over the next government.

Despite the junta’s insistence that the election reflects the will of the people, the process has been marred by low turnout, exclusion of opposition parties, and cancellation of voting in areas hit hardest by fighting. Clashes with rebel groups forced officials to halt balloting in parts of Kachin State just days before the final round.

International reaction has been sharp. The United Nations, ASEAN, and many Western governments have refused to recognize the election results, describing the vote as a “sham” designed to legitimize continuing military rule. A United Nations special rapporteur urged nations to reject the outcome entirely, asserting that fundamental freedoms were crushed and credible opposition was barred from participating.

Inside Myanmar, the civil war continues unabated. Rebel fighters have repeatedly spoken out against the election, calling it illegitimate and staged while checkpoints, airstrikes, and troop movements remind many citizens that peace remains distant.

As results are finalized and the new Parliament prepares to convene in the coming weeks, analysts say the election is more likely to cement military control than to bring stability, leaving Myanmar’s people to grapple with ongoing conflict and deep political divisions.