Kashmir: Refugee Seats Debate Deepens Political Divide in AJK

Refugee Seats Debate Intensifies as JAAC Demands Reforms Amid Ongoing Rights Movement

A growing political and constitutional debate has emerged in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) continues its campaign for civic, social and fundamental rights while challenging the existing system of refugee representation in the Legislative Assembly.

At the center of the controversy are 12 seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees, a constitutional arrangement that has existed in various forms since the 1960s and was formally incorporated into the AJK Interim Constitution of 1974. The seats, divided between refugees from Jammu and the Kashmir Valley, are intended to ensure representation for displaced Kashmiris and their descendants.

The issue gained renewed attention after the AJK Supreme Court issued an advisory opinion in response to a presidential reference. The court ruled that the refugee seats enjoy constitutional protection and cannot be abolished through executive action. However, it noted that any change would require a constitutional amendment by the Legislative Assembly.

Supporters of the existing arrangement argue that the seats are a symbol of the unity of the wider Kashmiri nation and recognition of the sacrifices made by displaced communities since 1947. They maintain that refugees remain state subjects under the constitution and therefore deserve a guaranteed political voice in the territory’s governance.

JAAC, however, has raised concerns about the electoral process linked to these seats. The committee argues that the current system lacks transparency and democratic accountability. Among its key demands is a review of the mechanism through which refugee representatives are elected. JAAC leaders have also alleged that individuals holding questionable or “fake” state subject status have influenced or benefited from the existing electoral structure, undermining public confidence in the process. They insist that reforms are necessary to ensure that only genuine state subjects participate in refugee representation.

The debate comes amid an ongoing JAAC-led movement focused on broader governance issues, including economic relief, access to public services, accountability, and the protection of fundamental rights. The committee says its campaign is not limited to refugee seats but forms part of a larger struggle for political transparency, social justice and equal treatment under the law.

Legal experts remain divided over the future of the refugee seats. Some view them as a constitutional safeguard that protects displaced Kashmiris, while others believe electoral reforms could strengthen their legitimacy without removing representation altogether.

As tensions continue, the dispute has evolved beyond a question of assembly seats. It now touches on larger issues of identity, democratic participation, constitutional authority and the future direction of governance in AJK. With both sides standing firm, the debate is expected to remain a major political issue in the months ahead.