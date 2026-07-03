India Approves $5.46bn Military Expansion Plan

India has approved a major military spending plan worth $5.46 billion, as it moves to strengthen its armed forces in response to evolving security challenges at home and across the region, according to Agency France Press.

The decision was given initial approval on Friday by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the country’s top defence procurement body led by the defence minister. The package includes a wide range of advanced systems, from missiles and electronic warfare tools to “kamikaze” drones designed to strike targets with precision.

According to a government statement, the deal valued at around 520 billion rupees aims to improve India’s readiness for modern forms of warfare. The army is expected to receive anti-drone systems, medium range surface to air missiles, and portable anti-tank weapons, along with jet-powered attack drones.

The navy will also see significant upgrades, including the acquisition of naval mines, ship-based drones, and new testing facilities to boost maritime surveillance and defence. For the air force, plans include high altitude unmanned aircraft designed for intelligence gathering and remote sensing.

Officials have not yet clarified the timeline for these purchases or whether the equipment will be produced locally or sourced from abroad. However, India has been steadily working to reduce its reliance on traditional supplier Russia by expanding defence ties with countries such as the United States and France, while also investing in domestic manufacturing.

The move follows a brief but intense conflict with Pakistan last year, which exposed gaps in India’s defence capabilities after the loss of several aircraft. At the same time, New Delhi is accelerating efforts to modernise its navy, partly driven by concerns over China’s growing presence in key Indian Ocean shipping routes.

With an annual defence budget of $85 billion and billions more already committed to new equipment including fighter jets and naval vessels India is reshaping its military for a future where speed, technology, and preparedness will play a decisive role.