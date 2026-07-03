Global Abuse Network Busted in Major Police Operation

An international police operation has uncovered a disturbing network of offenders who used online chat groups to plan and carry out drug-facilitated sexual assaults across at least nine countries, according to NDTV.

The investigation, known as Project Medusa, brought together law enforcement agencies from Europe and the Americas. Authorities revealed that encrypted messaging apps and private forums were used to share detailed advice on how to drug victims, avoid detection, and circulate images and videos of the abuse.

Most victims were women, many of whom had no idea they had been assaulted until contacted by police. Investigators say the alleged perpetrators were often people the victims knew and trusted, including partners. In some cases, multiple offenders were connected through these networks, enabling repeated abuse.

Since April, the operation has identified more than 150 suspects and victims, opened over 270 lines of inquiry, and led to 57 arrests. However, officials believe the true scale of the crimes is far greater, as many cases go unreported.

Europol said the offenders used digital platforms to “objectify and dehumanise” victims, turning acts of violence into shared content. Some abuse continued for years, hidden behind closed doors and encrypted screens.

Authorities say this case reflects a broader and growing pattern. What was once seen as isolated incidents is now evolving into organised criminal behaviour, coordinated online and crossing national borders.

Recent cases across Europe highlight the scale of the problem. In France, a man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging his wife and allowing dozens of men to assault her. In Germany and the UK, other convictions have revealed similar patterns of abuse involving drugs, secrecy, and digital sharing.

Prosecutors and investigators describe these crimes as among the most shocking they have encountered. They stress that victims can come from any background and often suffer in silence.

Police are urging anyone who suspects they may have been targeted to come forward, as international cooperation continues to expose a hidden world of abuse that thrives in secrecy but leaves lasting human scars.