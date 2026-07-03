Austria’s Double Budget Approved, Faces Final Vote Next Week

Austria’s parliamentary budget committee has approved the country’s double budget for 2027 and 2028 after days of detailed debate, sending it forward to the full National Council for final approval next week, according to ORF News.

According to parliamentary reports, both the federal finance laws and the medium-term financial framework were passed without changes. The proposal received backing from the ruling parties—the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), the Social Democrats (SPÖ), and NEOS—while the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) supported only the parliament’s own budget.

The decision followed six days of intense committee discussions, during which lawmakers examined spending plans, fiscal priorities, and long-term economic goals. Before the final vote, the budget will face three days of debate in the National Council, scheduled from Wednesday to Friday.

At the heart of the plan is a commitment to bring Austria’s budget deficit back within the European Union’s limit of three percent by 2028. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer said the success of this goal will depend largely on how the economy performs in the coming years, highlighting the uncertainty that still shadows Europe’s financial outlook.

Opposition parties have raised concerns about several cost-cutting measures included in the proposal, warning they could place pressure on public services and households. The discussions have been marked by close scrutiny, with lawmakers submitting more than 3,000 formal questions to government ministers during the review process.

As the budget moves toward its final vote, it reflects both the government’s effort to restore fiscal balance and the political tensions that come with it. For many Austrians, the outcome will shape not only public spending, but also the country’s economic path in the years ahead.