Israeli Strikes Kill Five in South Lebanon as Tensions Deepen

At least five people were killed on Saturday as Israeli airstrikes struck several areas across southern Lebanon, raising fresh concerns about the future of a fragile ceasefire and fears of a wider regional conflict, according to Al Jazeera News.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), one person was killed in an airstrike on the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district. Among the victims was Ali Badie, the mayor of Ar-Rihan municipality in the Jezzine district. Three others lost their lives in separate attacks on the towns of Deir al-Zahrani and Kafr Reman in Nabatieh district.

The strikes caused extensive damage to homes, public buildings, and infrastructure. Dawn attacks reportedly demolished residential properties and government facilities in Bint Jbeil, while additional air raids targeted towns and villages across Tyre, Nabatieh, Sidon, and Marjayoun districts.

Amid the bombardment, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents of 24 towns and villages, instructing them to move north of the Zahrani River. The warnings forced thousands of civilians to face the difficult choice between abandoning their homes or remaining in areas threatened by violence.

Israel said it had killed seven Hezbollah fighters during the past week and struck more than 70 Hezbollah-linked sites in southern Lebanon within 24 hours. The Lebanese army, meanwhile, reported that one of its soldiers was seriously wounded after being targeted twice while traveling on a road near Nabatieh.

The escalation comes as diplomatic efforts continue between the United States and Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested that a preliminary agreement could be finalized soon, while Iranian officials indicated that a memorandum of understanding may be signed in the coming days. Iranian media reported that any future deal could include provisions affecting Lebanon and other regional fronts.

Despite these diplomatic developments, violence on the ground has shown little sign of easing. The latest attacks have intensified fears that ongoing military operations could undermine efforts to secure lasting peace.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the moment as a critical turning point for the country, urging national unity and warning against divisions that could further weaken Lebanon during one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.