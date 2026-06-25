Israeli Elite Issues ‘Final Warning’ Over Attacks on Palestinians

Top Israeli public figures, including former prime ministers, senior security officials, judges, and cultural leaders, have issued a stark warning to the government, accusing it of enabling what they describe as “Jewish terrorism” in the occupied West Bank, according to Arab News.

In a leaked letter reported by The Guardian, the group called for urgent action to stop violence against Palestinians, which they say has gone largely unpunished for years. The letter describes a pattern of attacks involving murder, arson, theft, and desecration, carried out by both civilians and, at times, individuals linked to the military.

“This is a wake-up call and a final warning,” the signatories wrote, urging authorities to “take all necessary measures” to end the violence. They argue that the failure to act has created a climate of near-total impunity.

The letter was sent to key state institutions, including the prime minister’s office, defense and national security ministries, as well as the military, police, and intelligence agencies. While it has not been publicly released, it reflects growing concern among parts of Israel’s political and intellectual elite.

Signatories warn that continued violence is not only harming Palestinians but also putting Israel’s own security at risk. They caution that such actions could provoke retaliation, fuel unrest, and deepen Israel’s international isolation. The letter also links these developments to a rise in antisemitism abroad.

More controversially, the authors accuse the government of pursuing policies that align with an “ideology of ethnic cleansing,” suggesting that violence in the West Bank may serve broader political goals, including potential annexation.

According to United Nations data cited in the report, at least 1,100 Palestinian civilians have been killed in the West Bank since 2020, with children making up a significant portion of the victims.

Among those who signed the letter are former prime ministers Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak, along with dozens of former security chiefs, legal experts, and prominent cultural figures, including novelist David Grossman.

Despite the strong language, the concerns raised in the letter have yet to fully shape public debate, as Israel moves toward elections expected later this year.