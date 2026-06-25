Cargo Ship Hit in Hormuz Amid Iran Warning

A cargo ship was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, damaging its bridge but causing no injuries or environmental harm, according to the British military, according to Euro News. The incident came just hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that vessels passing through the strategic waterway without its approval could face consequences.

The ship was struck about 7.5 nautical miles off the coast of Oman while traveling along a newly established route backed by Oman and supported by the United Nations’ maritime agency. The route was introduced to ease congestion and allow ships to move more safely through the narrow strait, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Earlier in the day, a message attributed to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy circulated online, warning ships to use only routes approved by Tehran. Vessels operating without permission, turning off tracking systems, or deviating from assigned paths were told they would be held responsible for any consequences.

Despite the warning, shipping traffic had increased significantly. Data showed around 70 vessels using the new route shortly before the attack, as operators rushed to clear a backlog of cargo stranded by rising tensions in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital passage through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas is transported. In recent days, some ships have relied on US military support to pass through safely, while international efforts continue to keep trade routes open.

Iran criticized the new shipping corridor, saying it had been created without its coordination and calling it unsafe and unacceptable. Officials warned that vessels traveling outside routes defined by Iran would face action, though no details were given.

Amid the tension, the United States signaled a possible effort to reduce risks. Vice President JD Vance said representatives from the US military and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard may be stationed in Doha to manage disputes and improve communication.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also reassured Gulf allies that shipping routes would remain open and free of additional charges, stressing the importance of stability in the region.

The incident highlights the fragile security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where rising tensions continue to threaten global trade and energy supplies.