Italy Denies Role in Any US Strikes on Iran

Italy has strongly denied claims that its military bases were used in any United States operations against Iran, seeking to calm tensions after remarks by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte suggested otherwise, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made the statement during a phone call on Thursday evening with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. According to officials, Tajani firmly rejected the idea that Italian territory had played any role in military actions targeting Iran.

He stressed that no Italian bases were used to launch attacks and said such a scenario would not be allowed in the future. Tajani also clarified that no US aircraft departed from Italy to carry out strikes against Iran, and that the Italian government had never approved any such operation.

The comments appear aimed at addressing concerns raised after NATO’s chief suggested that US actions might have involved facilities in allied countries, including Italy. Tajani’s response signals a clear effort by Rome to distance itself from any direct involvement in military escalation.

For Iran, the clarification was welcomed but not seen as complete. Foreign Minister Araqchi expressed appreciation for the call and Tajani’s statements, while also stressing the importance of a formal and public denial from the Italian government.

The exchange highlights the sensitivity surrounding military operations in the region and the role of NATO allies. Even indirect involvement, such as the use of bases or airspace, can carry political and diplomatic consequences.

Italy’s firm denial underlines its position that it has not participated in any military action against Iran and does not intend to do so. The situation remains delicate, with both sides seeking to avoid further misunderstanding at a time of heightened regional tension.