Austria Launches Investigation into Illegal Citizenship Cases

A growing passport scandal in Austria’s Upper Austria region has triggered a criminal investigation, after authorities uncovered possible illegal grants of citizenship, according to oe24.

The public prosecutor’s office in Linz has opened an inquiry on suspicion of abuse of office. At the center of the case is a former government employee who is accused of unlawfully issuing Austrian passports in at least four cases. Her employment has since been terminated.

The regional government itself reported the मामला to prosecutors. What initially appeared to be a single suspicious case has now expanded. Following an internal review, officials identified three additional cases and forwarded them to investigators.

The issue first came to light when officers from Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum were reviewing records related to a Chechen national. While attempting to update his file, they discovered he had already been granted Austrian citizenship. Further checks revealed inconsistencies that raised serious concerns.

Investigators now believe the March 2026 case may not have been isolated. According to reports, three Syrian nationals who received citizenship in May, June, and December of the previous year may also have been granted passports without meeting the required legal conditions. These cases are now part of the ongoing investigation.

The scandal carries political weight as well. In Upper Austria, responsibility for citizenship matters lies with Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner of the Freedom Party (FPÖ). His portfolio includes housing, construction law, environmental protection, and citizenship affairs, which are managed under the regional interior administration.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how the alleged irregularities occurred or whether more cases could emerge. However, the investigation is expected to examine internal procedures closely, as questions grow over oversight and accountability in the citizenship process.