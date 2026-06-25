UN Warns of Deadly Risks in Southern Lebanon

The United Nations has warned that southern Lebanon remains highly dangerous, as unexploded bombs and other remnants of war continue to threaten civilian lives and delay the return of displaced families, according to Anadolu.

Speaking on Wednesday, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said security risks are still a major concern, especially in areas where unexploded ordnance has been reported. Local authorities in several villages have issued urgent warnings after residents discovered hidden explosives left behind by fighting.

UN agencies and humanitarian partners working in the region say the danger is growing more serious with time. These explosive remnants, often buried or scattered across fields and roads, can detonate without warning, putting civilians at constant risk.

“Our partners warn that these hazards continue to endanger civilians and pose a serious obstacle to safe and sustainable returns,” Haq said. He added that the UN is calling for stronger efforts to protect civilians and create conditions that would allow displaced families to return home safely and with dignity.

The ongoing security threat is closely linked to the broader conflict in the region. Israeli forces continue to hold positions in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas occupied for decades and others taken during the 2023–2024 war. During that conflict, Israeli troops pushed more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

The human cost of the fighting has been severe. According to Lebanese officials, more than 4,100 people have been killed since March 2024, while over 12,000 have been injured. The violence has also forced more than one million people to flee their homes, many of whom remain displaced.

For families hoping to return, the threat is not only the memory of war but the danger still hidden beneath the ground. Until these explosive remnants are cleared and security improves, large parts of southern Lebanon remain unsafe, leaving communities in limbo and recovery efforts stalled.