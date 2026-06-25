Europe Heatwave Moves East as Temperatures Near 40°C

A powerful heatwave that has scorched parts of western Europe is now moving east, with Germany, the Czech Republic, and other countries bracing for dangerous temperatures in the coming days, according to BBC News.

In Germany, forecasters warn temperatures could reach up to 40°C, while the Czech Republic has issued widespread extreme weather alerts. Across Europe, the heat is straining health systems, disrupting daily life, and raising fresh concerns about climate change.

France has raised its health alert to the highest level, activating emergency measures to protect vulnerable people and support hospitals under pressure. Officials report a sharp rise in heat-related emergencies, including cardiac arrests not only among the elderly but also younger people. In Paris, ambulance services recorded four times the usual number of cardiac arrest cases within 24 hours, while local authorities say deaths are increasing.

The dangers of the heat have been tragically clear. Several people have been found dead in their homes, and young children have died after being left in cars. In some regions, hospitals are overwhelmed, with intensive care units nearing full capacity.

The extreme temperatures are also disrupting public life. Teachers’ unions in France have called for strikes over unsafe working conditions in overheated classrooms, while three nuclear power plants have shut down due to the heat. Storm warnings are now in place in western France, where strong winds and sudden downpours are expected to follow the heat.

Elsewhere in Europe, records continue to fall. Spain recently recorded temperatures above 45°C, with more than 200 heat-related deaths reported in just a few days. Germany has seen unusually high night-time temperatures, offering little relief, and Luxembourg and the Netherlands have issued their highest heat alerts.

Transport and tourism have also been affected. Major events have been cancelled, travel plans disrupted, and even Florence’s famous Uffizi Gallery has limited visitors after indoor temperatures became unbearable.

Scientists warn that Europe is warming faster than any other continent, making such heatwaves more frequent and intense. UN climate officials say the current chart shows clear signs of a growing climate crisis and stress the urgent need for action.

As the heat shifts eastward, millions more people are preparing for days of extreme and potentially dangerous conditions.