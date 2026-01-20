Israel Demolishes UN Refugee Agency Compound in East Jerusalem

Israeli forces bulldozed buildings at the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, marking an unprecedented escalation in the government’s campaign against humanitarian organizations operating in Palestinian territories, according to Al Jazeera News.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, reported that Israeli troops forcibly evacuated staff, confiscated electronic devices, and commenced demolition operations at its Sheikh Jarrah compound after cordoning off surrounding streets with heavy military presence.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” the agency declared in a statement.

The operation unfolded with Israeli lawmakers and government officials in attendance. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who accompanied demolition crews, proclaimed it a “historic day.” Israel’s Foreign Ministry justified the action as enforcement of recent legislation banning the organization from operating within its jurisdiction.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the assault as part of broader efforts “to erase the Palestine Refugee identity,” warning that “what happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organization or diplomatic mission” worldwide.

Later that day, Israeli forces deployed tear gas at a Palestinian trade school, representing a second strike against UN facilities in the occupied territory within hours.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority issued sharp condemnation, characterizing the demolitions as “deliberate escalation” designed to undermine UNRWA’s UN mandate and dismantle international protections for Palestinian refugees.

Israel has persistently accused UNRWA of harboring pro-Palestinian bias and maintaining Hamas connections; allegations the agency vehemently denies and for which Israel has provided no substantive evidence. The assault comes as the far-right Israeli government intensifies restrictions on NGOs delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza’s beleaguered population.