UAE Backs Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ as World Responds Cautiously to New Global Initiative

The United Arab Emirates has become one of the first countries to openly support US President Donald Trump’s newly proposed “Board of Peace,” signaling early backing for an initiative that aims to reshape global conflict resolution, according to Reuters.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Abu Dhabi has formally accepted an invitation from Washington to join the board. The ministry said the UAE is ready to “contribute actively” to the mission, stressing its commitment to cooperation, stability, and shared prosperity. The announcement places the UAE among the earliest public supporters of the plan.

Trump’s proposal comes at a time of global uncertainty and cautious diplomacy. According to the invitation letter and a draft charter reviewed by international media, the initiative is expected to begin by focusing on the Gaza conflict before expanding to address other international disputes. While the White House has described the plan as a bold step toward peace, reactions from other governments have been measured.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part,” while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that Canada had agreed “in principle,” but would wait for more details before making a final commitment. Hungary, however, has joined the UAE in offering full and unconditional support.

The proposal has also raised concerns, especially in Europe. Some governments worry that the new board could weaken the authority of the United Nations, an institution Trump has often criticized for what he calls its failure to resolve major conflicts.

Under the draft plan, Trump would serve as chair of the Board of Peace for life. Member countries would hold three-year terms unless they contribute one billion US dollars to fund the board’s work, a payment that would grant permanent membership. The White House defended this structure, saying it rewards countries that show a strong commitment to peace and security.

As most governments remain silent or cautious, the UAE’s early endorsement highlights a growing debate over whether Trump’s initiative represents a fresh path to peace or a challenge to the existing global order.