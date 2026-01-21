A Former Friend No More: Austria’s President Warns the World Against Power Politics



Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen delivered a strong and thoughtful speech at the traditional New Year’s reception for diplomats in Vienna, using the occasion to sharply criticize violence, lawlessness, and power politics on the global stage, according to OE24. His message was clear: the world is drifting away from international law, and even old allies are part of the problem.

Speaking before ambassadors from around the world, Van der Bellen described the United States as a “former friend,” openly criticizing its actions under President Donald Trump. He condemned U.S. intervention in Venezuela as a violation of international law and strongly opposed threats to annex Greenland, which he emphasized is part of Denmark, a close European ally and NATO and EU member. He praised European countries for their quick and united support of Denmark, calling it a positive example of solidarity.

Van der Bellen also condemned other global powers. Addressing Iran’s ambassador directly, he spoke of the “terrible and brutal repression” of protests in Iran, where thousands were killed for peacefully demanding their rights. He said Russia’s war against Ukraine has grown even more brutal and noted that people in Gaza continue to suffer under extremely difficult conditions, even after fighting has paused.

Without naming Trump directly, Van der Bellen criticized a worldview that divides the globe into “spheres of influence,” where powerful nations believe they can pressure or dominate smaller ones. Europe, he warned, must not allow itself to be divided by internal or external forces.

Calling for hope instead of fear, the president urged the creation of a global “Axis of Good,” a coalition of countries that believe in diplomacy, negotiation, and multilateral cooperation rather than military force, threats, or trade wars. Quoting former U.S. presidents, he encouraged “speaking softly” instead of “carrying a big stick.”

Van der Bellen also promoted Austria’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, stressing that small and neutral countries can make a difference through international institutions.

The Vatican’s ambassador echoed these views, reminding leaders that human life is sacred and more important than national interest, and praising Austria’s commitment to peace.