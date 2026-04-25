No Direct US-Iran Talks During Araqchi’s Pakistan Visit

Iran Rules Out Direct US Talks During Pakistan Visit

Iran has confirmed that no direct talks with the United States are planned during Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s visit to Pakistan, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced early Saturday that he had arrived in Islamabad alongside Araqchi for official meetings with senior Pakistani leaders. The visit comes as Pakistan continues to act as a mediator, seeking to revive dialogue after weeks of conflict.

Baqaei said the Iranian delegation would focus on consultations aimed at restoring peace. He made it clear, however, that there is no scheduled meeting between Iranian and US officials. Instead, Iran’s views and conditions will be communicated indirectly through Pakistani intermediaries.

The diplomatic push follows a period of intense violence that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched what Iran described as an unprovoked attack. The strikes reportedly killed several senior figures, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and top military officials.

Iran responded with a sustained campaign of missile and drone attacks targeting US and Israeli positions across the region. According to Iranian accounts, the response included around 100 waves of strikes over 40 days.

A temporary ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, took effect on April 8, raising hopes for a negotiated settlement. Talks held in Islamabad shortly after included a ten-point Iranian proposal calling for the withdrawal of US forces and the lifting of sanctions.

However, negotiations collapsed after nearly a full day of discussions on April 11 and 12. Iranian officials cited deep mistrust toward Washington, questioning whether any agreement would be honored.

Tehran has since insisted that further talks depend on the removal of a US naval blockade, which it considers a violation of the ceasefire agreement. For now, diplomacy continues but without direct contact between the two longtime rivals.