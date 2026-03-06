New Epstein Files Surface With Claims Against Trump

The United States Department of Justice has released additional documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing interviews with a woman who accused former US president Donald Trump of sexual assault when she was a teenager, according to Al Jazeera News.

The records, published on Thursday, summarize several FBI interviews conducted in 2019. According to the documents, the woman told investigators she was between 13 and 15 years old when Epstein introduced her to Trump. She alleged that the encounter took place during a trip to either New York or New Jersey.

In one interview, the woman said Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex. She told agents that she bit him in an effort to resist. The documents describe her claims but do not present independent evidence confirming the allegations.

Justice Department officials said the files had not been released earlier because they were mistakenly labeled as “duplicative” during previous congressionally mandated disclosures related to Epstein’s case.

The woman also told investigators that she and people close to her received threatening phone calls over the years. She believed the threats were connected to Epstein and were intended to keep her silent about the alleged abuse.

FBI records indicate that agents stopped interviewing the woman later in 2019. In what was described as her final interview in October that year, agents asked whether she would be willing to provide further information about Trump. According to the report, she questioned whether it would make any difference at that point in her life if authorities could do little about it.

The claims have been strongly denied by Trump and his representatives. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the allegations as “completely baseless accusations” with no credible evidence. The Justice Department has also said some documents in the broader Epstein file releases contain claims that are unverified or sensational.

The newly released records have intensified political debate in Washington. Some Democrats are examining how the Trump administration handled earlier Epstein-related files.

Meanwhile, attention in Washington has also shifted toward the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has dominated political discussions and media coverage in recent days.

Despite that shift, the latest document release ensures that questions surrounding Epstein’s network and the powerful figures linked to it, continue to echo through American politics.