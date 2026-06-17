G7 Tightens Sanctions on Russia, Expands Military Aid to Ukraine

G7 leaders agreed to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, including new measures targeting the oil and gas sector, according to a joint statement issued after their summit in Évian.

They also committed to expanding deliveries of long-range weapons and air defense systems to Ukraine, while promising continued support to help the country endure the coming winter.

The G7 said the increased assistance is meant to sustain what they described as new momentum created by recent Ukrainian advances on the battlefield. Officials also referred to a “right moment” following a recent US agreement with Iran that led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Alongside military aid, the group pledged additional economic and logistical support to strengthen Ukraine’s resilience during the colder months. Leaders further agreed to examine licensing measures that could help boost Ukraine’s domestic military production.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described US President Donald Trump as “very cooperative” during the talks, expressing cautious optimism about closer coordination between Europe and the United States to end the war. He called the summit a “day of hope,” suggesting it could open a new path toward peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the meeting as a “moment of strategic awakening,” saying the United States, Canada, Japan, and European nations had united in their commitment to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the summit as a guest.