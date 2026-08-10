Iran Appoints New Chiefs to Key Armed Forces Posts

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 — Iran has announced a major reshuffle in its top military leadership, with the country’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, appointing six senior commanders to important positions in the armed forces.

The appointments, announced on Monday, come at a sensitive time for Iran and place experienced military figures in several of the country’s most powerful security posts, according to Mehr News Agency.

Major General Ali Abdollahi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, a key position responsible for coordinating the country’s military forces. Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari was named Deputy Chief of Staff.

In another major appointment, Major General Ahmad Vahidi was chosen as the new commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). The IRGC is one of Iran’s most influential military institutions and plays a central role in the country’s defense and security affairs.

Major General Mostafa Izadi was appointed deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC. Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei was named commander of the IRGC Navy, adding another experienced officer to the organization’s senior leadership.

Meanwhile, Hossein Taeb was appointed head of the IRGC’s Basij Organization, a large volunteer force closely linked to Iran’s security structure.

The six appointments mark an important change at the top of Iran’s military establishment. They are expected to shape the country’s defense and security policies in the period ahead, as Tehran continues to face a complex regional and international environment.