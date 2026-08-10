Erdoğan Welcomes Austria’s Chancellor in Ankara

ANKARA — Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker arrived in Türkiye on Monday for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as Ankara and Vienna seek to strengthen their relationship and expand cooperation, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The visit, held at Erdoğan’s invitation, is expected to cover the full range of bilateral ties, including economic cooperation, security, migration and regional developments. Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the two leaders would also exchange views on major international issues.

The meeting comes as both countries appear interested in giving their relationship fresh energy. Local media reported that Austria’s possible purchase of drones could be one of the important subjects on the agenda. However, the issue carries a complicated history.

In 2016, Austria’s parliament voted unanimously among the parties represented at the time to stop arms exports to Türkiye. The decision was followed by calls to block the export of Rotax engines, which were used in Turkish drones. Türkiye later began producing its own piston engines for unmanned aircraft.

The talks in Ankara are also taking place against the background of several crises close to Europe. The war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, migration and wider security concerns are expected to shape the discussions. Austrian officials have also indicated that political differences, including concerns about press freedom and the opposition in Türkiye, may be raised during the visit.

Stocker has been Austria’s chancellor since March 2025. A member of the centre-right People’s Party, he has served in the National Council since 2019. Before becoming party leader, he was the party’s secretary-general from September 2022 to January 2025.

His meeting with Erdoğan offers both governments a chance to improve practical cooperation while addressing the sensitive issues that have long stood between Vienna and Ankara.