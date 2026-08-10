7.4-Magnitude Quake Leaves Death and Destruction in Colombia

Dozens of people have died after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, local officials said. Rescue teams are searching through collapsed buildings as they work to free people trapped beneath the rubble.

The magnitude-7.4 earthquake hit the Chocó region at 7:34 a.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was recorded at a depth of 107 kilometres (66 miles), making it a deep and powerful tremor, according to BBC News.

The force of the earthquake was felt across Colombia. Strong shaking also reached neighbouring Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama, causing fear among residents and sending people rushing into the streets.

Several buildings have collapsed in the worst-affected areas. Emergency workers, supported by local communities, are digging through broken concrete and twisted metal in the hope of finding survivors. Officials have warned that the number of deaths could rise as rescue operations continue and more damage is assessed.

The disaster has brought painful memories of a series of earthquakes that struck parts of Venezuela less than two months ago. Those quakes devastated communities and killed more than 6,100 people.

As night falls, families in Colombia are waiting anxiously for news of loved ones, while rescue workers continue their search through the ruins. The full scale of the destruction remains unclear, but the earthquake has already left a deep scar across the region.