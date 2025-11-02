Iran Will Rebuild Its Nuclear Program “Stronger Than Before” – Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Nov. 2 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that any attempt to destroy the country’s nuclear facilities will only strengthen its resolve to advance its nuclear achievements, according to Mehr News Agency.

“Destroying our nuclear buildings will not stop us — we will rebuild, stronger and more determined than before,” Pezeshkian declared during a visit to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of Iranian nuclear scientists.

During his tour, the president praised the nation’s scientists for their “scientific jihad” and “sincere service to the people,” honoring those who were assassinated for their work in the nuclear field. He highlighted Iran’s advances in radiopharmaceuticals, healthcare, and medical technology, calling them vital to the country’s independence and public welfare.

Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s growing role in the global radiopharmaceutical market, asserting that “arrogant powers” seek to keep independent nations technologically dependent while profiting from expensive medical exports. He urged a national strategy to boost Iran’s share of this market, balancing domestic needs with international competitiveness.

“Our products’ quality, effectiveness, and affordability will make Iran a leader in this field,” he said, adding that Tehran remains committed to peaceful scientific development.

The president also denounced the assassinations and sabotage targeting Iranian scientists, saying they reflect Western fear of Iran’s technological self-sufficiency.

Reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear program is strictly non-military, Pezeshkian said, “World powers know full well that developing nuclear weapons is not on Iran’s agenda — yet they use this false claim as a pretext to hinder our progress.”