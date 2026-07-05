Greece Rules Out War With Türkiye, Stresses Strong Defense

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sought to calm fears of rising tensions with Türkiye, saying Athens does not expect a military conflict, even as it continues to strengthen its defenses.

In an interview with Greek media, Mitsotakis dismissed speculation about a possible war as unfounded. Still, he stressed that Greece has a duty to remain vigilant, according to Hurriyet Daily News. A strong defense, he said, is essential not for aggression, but for deterrence ensuring that no one dares to question the country’s sovereignty.

“We do not foresee war in any way,” Mitsotakis said. “But we must reinforce our deterrent capabilities so that no one even considers challenging Greek sovereignty.”

The prime minister made clear that Greece’s defense decisions are its own, noting that Athens will not seek approval from other nations. In doing so, he drew a parallel with Türkiye, which independently shapes its military strategy.

Despite the firm stance, Mitsotakis also underscored the importance of dialogue. He emphasized that open communication between the two neighbors remains key to preventing misunderstandings from escalating into conflict.

Looking ahead, Mitsotakis said that if he meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of a NATO summit, he would reiterate Greece’s long-standing position: the only unresolved issue between the two countries is the delimitation of maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Athens, he said, is willing to discuss this matter but only after all other issues are set aside. He made it clear that Greece has no intention of expanding the scope of negotiations beyond this single dispute.

Mitsotakis also pointed to signs of easing tensions in the eastern Aegean. He noted a decline in migrant arrivals and a rise in Turkish tourists visiting Greek islands developments he suggested reflect a more stable atmosphere between the two sides.