“Pink Flamingo” Protests Shake Albania as Anger Grows

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tirana on Saturday, marking the 35th straight day of demonstrations against a controversial luxury resort project in southern Albania, according to Euro News. What began as a small environmental protest has grown into a powerful anti-government movement, with growing calls for Prime Minister Edi Rama to step down.

The project at the center of the unrest is a planned high-end tourist complex linked to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. It is set to be built in the protected coastal area of Zvërnec, known for its fragile ecosystem and migratory bird habitats, including flamingos. Protesters say the development threatens the environment and reflects deeper issues of corruption and lack of transparency in government decisions.

Many demonstrators carried pink flamingo symbols, giving the movement its name: the “Pink Flamingo Revolution.” Others held banners reading “Albania is not for sale” and “Repeal the law on protected areas,” referring to legislation that allows fast-tracked construction in environmentally sensitive zones.

The protest also coincided with Prime Minister Rama’s 62nd birthday. In a symbolic gesture, some demonstrators carried a large concrete “cake,” representing both the occasion and what they see as the government’s willingness to pour concrete over protected land. In another dramatic moment, protesters toppled a bust of Rama, echoing the historic fall of a communist-era statue in 1991.

While most demonstrations have remained peaceful, tensions rose on Saturday evening when a group of protesters broke away and marched toward a police station where several detained demonstrators were being held. Clashes followed, with police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds after windows were smashed. Protesters shouted for the release of those arrested, while authorities reported injuries among police officers and multiple detentions.

Human rights groups have expressed concern over the escalating violence, criticizing what they describe as excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The planned resort, estimated to cost billions, aims to transform a former military island into a luxury destination. However, for many Albanians, it has become a symbol of deeper frustration—over governance, accountability, and the future of their country’s natural heritage.