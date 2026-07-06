Deadly Strikes Hit Kyiv Again as Civilians Bear the Brunt

Russian strikes pounded Kyiv for a second time in a week, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more, city officials said on Monday. Among the 46 wounded were five children, as rescue teams searched through shattered buildings and burning debris.

Timur Tkachenko, Kyiv’s top military administrator, said emergency crews were working at more than 20 sites across the capital. In two districts, high-rise residential buildings were hit, leaving families trapped beneath the rubble, according to BBC News. Three additional deaths were reported in the wider Kyiv region.

The overnight assault unfolded with the familiar terror of sirens, explosions, and the thunder of air defence systems. Many residents once again fled to underground shelters as missiles struck the city.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ballistic missiles hit several locations, sparking fires in apartment complexes and damaging warehouses and a garage workshop. By morning, the scale of destruction was clear: entire sections of apartment blocks had collapsed, some directly struck. Helicopters ferried water from the river as firefighters battled flames from above, while rescuers worked desperately to reach survivors.

The attack came just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a second “massive strike” on the capital. It also comes ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, where Zelensky is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukraine says Russia is deliberately targeting civilian areas, pointing to last week’s assault that killed at least 30 people. Moscow denies this, claiming it is striking military and energy sites in response to Ukrainian attacks inside Russian-held territory.

As the war intensifies, Zelensky has urged allies to speed up deliveries of air defence systems, warning that delays cost lives and embolden further attacks.