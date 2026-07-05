Millions Gather in Tehran to Mourn Ayatollah Khamenei

Millions of mourners gathered in Tehran on Sunday for funeral prayers honoring Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, described by state media as the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The ceremony took place at the vast Imam Khomeini Musalla, one of the capital’s most important religious and political venues.

Crowds filled the grounds and surrounding streets from early morning, creating a solemn and powerful scene of collective grief. Many carried portraits, prayer beads, and black banners, while others stood in silence, reflecting on the life and influence of a leader who shaped Iran’s political and religious identity for decades, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The funeral prayers were led by senior cleric Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, who stood before the immense congregation as voices rose together in unison. The gathering blended ritual with emotion, as traditional prayers echoed across the complex and beyond.

State media portrayed the turnout as a sign of deep national mourning and unity. Officials and religious figures from across the country were present, while messages of condolence continued to arrive from various political and religious communities.

For many attendees, the ceremony was not only a farewell but also a moment of reflection on the country’s future. The loss of such a central figure leaves behind questions about leadership and direction, even as public expressions of loyalty and remembrance remain strong.

As the prayers concluded, the crowds slowly began to disperse, leaving behind a city marked by grief, reverence, and a sense of historic transition.__Photo courtesy Tasnim News Agency