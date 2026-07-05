Low Turnout Sinks Slovakia Referendum on Anti-Corruption Bodies

A national referendum in Slovakia has failed after too few voters took part, the country’s election commission confirmed on Sunday. The vote, held a day earlier, asked citizens whether to restore a special anti-corruption prosecutor’s office and the National Criminal Agency, two institutions that had been dismantled by the current government.

Only 16.1 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots, far below the required threshold of more than 50 percent needed to make the referendum valid, according to ORF News. In a country of roughly 4.3 million eligible voters, the low turnout rendered the results legally meaningless, regardless of how those who voted chose to respond.

The referendum included a second question as well: whether to abolish lifetime pensions granted to politicians who have served two full consecutive terms. At present, only Prime Minister Robert Fico meets that condition, making the proposal both symbolic and politically pointed.

The vote was initiated by the extra-parliamentary party Democrats, which stands in opposition to Fico’s government. The group gathered over 350,000 valid signatures to trigger the referendum, reflecting a measure of public discontent. Yet that momentum did not translate into voter participation at the polls.

Despite its failure, the referendum carried political weight. Observers viewed it as an informal test of public sentiment toward the government’s recent policies, particularly its controversial decision to dissolve key anti-corruption bodies.

The low turnout may suggest public fatigue, indifference, or skepticism about the effectiveness of such votes. Still, the issues raised accountability, political privilege, and institutional independence are likely to remain central in Slovakia’s political debate in the months ahead.