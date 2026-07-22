Fake Police Officer Arrested in Vienna, Investigators Search for More Victims

A 23-year-old Serbian man suspected of taking part in a fake police officer scam has been arrested in Vienna, as investigators continue working to uncover what they believe is part of a larger criminal network. Authorities are now urging anyone who may have fallen victim to the scheme to come forward, reported by 5 Minuten.

The suspect was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday by officers from Vienna’s Street Crime Task Force (Einsatzgruppe zur Bekämpfung der Straßenkriminalität, or EGS). According to police, investigators from the Vienna State Criminal Police Office had previously identified and placed the man under surveillance before moving in to arrest him inside his car on Favoritenstraße.

During the operation, officers seized a large amount of cash, bank documents, and several counterfeit police identification cards. Investigators believe these items were used in a sophisticated fraud scheme commonly known as the “fake police officer” scam.

Police suspect the 23-year-old acted as a so-called “collector” for the criminal group. In this role, he allegedly visited victims in person to collect cash, jewelry, or other valuables after they had been deceived over the phone by fraudsters pretending to be police officers. The exact number of offenses linked to the suspect has not yet been determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities believe many more victims may never have reported the crime. Because of this suspected high number of unreported cases, the Vienna State Criminal Police Office is asking anyone who may have been targeted or defrauded to contact investigators by calling 01/31310 extension 33800 or by visiting any local police station.

Police also used the arrest to remind the public how to recognize this common scam. Genuine police officers will never ask people to hand over money, jewelry, or other valuables for “safe keeping.” Anyone who receives such a phone call should end the conversation immediately and dial Austria’s police emergency number, 133. Officials also advise the public never to reveal personal, financial, or banking information over the phone to unknown callers.

The case serves as another reminder that fraudsters often rely on fear and urgency to manipulate their victims. Police are urging the public to remain cautious, verify unexpected calls claiming to be from law enforcement, and report suspicious incidents without delay.