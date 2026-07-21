UN Reports 144 Dead or Missing in Atlantic Migration Tragedy

At least 144 refugees and migrants are feared dead or missing after a series of sea rescues off Mauritania, in a fresh reminder of how deadly the Atlantic route to Europe has become. The UN refugee agency said the worst incident involved a boat from The Gambia that drifted for nearly 25 days before rescuers reached it, leaving only 38 survivors aboard.

The vessel had set off from Bufuloto, bound for Spain’s Canary Islands, but ran out of fuel and became trapped at sea. By the time it was found on Saturday, 143 people on board were reported dead or missing, while two children survived after losing their entire families during the journey. They are now recovering in hospital with other survivors, according to Euro News

UNHCR said three rescue operations were carried out between July 14 and 18 from the Mauritanian port city of Nouadhibou, bringing 387 people safely ashore. A further death was also recorded among passengers rescued from another boat earlier in the week.

The agency said the Atlantic route remains one of the world’s deadliest migration paths because of long distances, rough weather, overcrowded boats, and slow rescue response. It warned that many people who take this journey are fleeing hardship and see no safe alternative, even though the sea often turns that hope into tragedy.

UNHCR has renewed calls for stronger international cooperation to save lives and expand safe migration options. So far this year, it says 2,147 refugees and migrants have been brought safely ashore in Mauritania through 17 rescue and disembarkation operations.