Greece Nears €3B Israeli Air Defense Deal Amid Aegean Tensions

Athens is moving closer to approving a major defense deal with Israel, a step that could reshape security dynamics in the eastern Mediterranean and draw renewed attention from Türkiye.

Greek officials are expected to give final approval on July 23 to a defense package worth about 3 billion euros. The decision will be taken by KYSEA, Greece’s top national security council, and would clear the way for the country to move ahead with its planned “Achilles Shield” air and missile defense system, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The project is designed to build a layered defense network capable of protecting both the mainland and Greece’s many islands. It aims to guard against a wide range of threats, including ballistic missiles, enemy aircraft, and drones risks that have become more prominent in recent years.

According to Greek media reports, the package includes several advanced Israeli systems. These include the SPYDER air defense system developed by Rafael, the long-range David’s Sling system, and the Barak MX system produced by Israel Aerospace Industries. Together, these systems would create a multi-tiered shield intended to detect and intercept threats at different ranges and altitudes.

Soon after the expected approval, a senior delegation from Israel’s Defense Ministry is set to visit Athens to finalize and sign the contracts. This would mark the formal launch of what is likely to become one of Greece’s largest defense modernization efforts in recent years.

However, the planned deployment of these systems, especially on islands in the eastern Aegean, could raise tensions with Türkiye. The two NATO allies have long-standing disputes over maritime boundaries, airspace, and the militarization of Greek islands. Any new military installations in these contested areas are likely to be closely watched in Ankara.

As Greece strengthens its defenses, the move highlights the fragile balance of security and rivalry in the region.