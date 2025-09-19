“700 Euros Just to See It” – Rental Scam Strikes Vienna

Vienna’s housing crisis is attracting scammers—and their schemes are getting bolder. Fraudsters are demanding up to 700 euros just for the chance to view an apartment, and desperate renters are being targeted daily, according to “HEUTE”.

For Daniela M., a 49-year-old mother of two from Lower Austria, the search has turned into a nightmare. For eight months she has scoured Facebook and major property platforms for a modest flat in Vienna. Her conclusion: “There are far too many scammers.”

The scam follows a script. A “landlord” responds to a search ad, sends polished photos—sometimes so perfect they seem AI-generated—and quickly steers the conversation off official channels. When Daniela insists on a viewing, the excuses start: the current tenant is abroad, the apartment is being renovated, the timing isn’t right.

Then comes the catch. For a fee—usually between 500 and 700 euros—a special viewing can supposedly be arranged. Some even go so far as to schedule fake appointments to appear legitimate.

Daniela has never paid, but she warns others: “They promise you can rent as long as you like. They’ll say anything to make you believe.”

Security experts confirm the scheme resurfaces in waves. Their advice is blunt: never pay upfront to view a property. Always stay on the official communication channels of real estate platforms.

In a market already marked by high prices and fierce competition, the message is clear: if someone asks for money before you’ve even set foot in the apartment, walk away.