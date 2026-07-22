Iran-US Tensions Deepen Amid Warnings of Regional Escalation

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has warned that the ongoing conflict could either come to an end through diplomacy or expand into a broader regional crisis, according to Al Jazeera News. Speaking amid rising tensions, Ghalibaf said lasting peace would not be possible unless Iran’s security concerns are respected.

“If Iran’s security is not guaranteed, there will be no security for the region,” he said, signaling Tehran’s determination to respond to what it sees as growing military pressure.

His remarks came as US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying the United States would strike and destroy critical Iranian infrastructure every time Iranian forces target ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The vital waterway is one of the world’s busiest routes for global oil shipments, making any disruption a matter of international concern.

Iran, in turn, has vowed to retaliate if further attacks are carried out against the country. Iranian officials have warned that future responses could target civilian infrastructure across the region, including bridges, energy facilities, and other strategic sites, raising fears of wider instability.

Meanwhile, the human cost of the conflict continues to grow. Iran’s Health Ministry said at least 53 people have been killed in US strikes across the country since June 27. The ministry did not provide additional details about the victims or the locations of the attacks.

The exchange of threats between Tehran and Washington has heightened concerns that the conflict could spread beyond the two countries. As military tensions continue to rise, regional and international observers are increasingly calling for restraint to prevent a broader confrontation that could have far-reaching consequences for the Middle East and global security.