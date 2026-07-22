Iran Says Latest Strikes Target US Bases in Jordan, Reports American Casualties

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Wednesday that it had carried out a new wave of missile and drone strikes against US military facilities in Jordan, saying the attacks damaged key military assets and caused casualties among American troops, according to Mehr News Agency.

In its Statement No. 42, the IRGC said the operation was part of the 25th phase of Operation Nasr 2, targeting the US King Faisal and Prince Hassan military bases. According to the statement, the attacks were launched in response to what Iran described as recent US strikes on Iranian military and civilian sites.

The operation was reportedly conducted under the code name “Ya Hassan ibn Ali” and was dedicated to those killed in the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, which Iranian authorities have blamed on US actions.

The IRGC claimed that its missiles and drones struck a hangar used to prepare F-15 fighter jets for missions, as well as a facility responsible for maintaining unmanned aerial vehicles. It further alleged that eight MQ-9 drones were destroyed before they became operational, while two more sustained heavy damage.

According to the statement, another strike hit a helicopter hangar, damaging two US heavy-lift helicopters. The IRGC also claimed that a separate attack targeted accommodation used by American troops, resulting in an unspecified number of US military personnel being killed or injured.

The claims have not been independently verified, and US officials had not immediately commented on the reported attacks or the alleged casualties at the time of writing.

The IRGC said its military campaign would continue as long as US attacks against Iran persist. It warned that any further American military action would be met with stronger retaliatory operations, signaling the possibility of continued escalation between the two sides.

The latest claims come amid heightened regional tensions, with both Iran and the United States exchanging accusations over recent military actions, raising concerns that the conflict could widen further across the Middle East.