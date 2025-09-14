Explosions Rock Russian Oil Facility Amid Ukraine Drone Attacks

Ukrainian Drones Strike Major Russian Oil Refinery, Ignite Explosions

KYIV/MOSCOW — Ukrainian forces struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries overnight, triggering explosions and a fire, in a targeted attack aimed at crippling a key source of revenue for Moscow’s war effort, according to Euro News.

The Kirishi refinery, located in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region and operated by Surgutneftegas, produces nearly 18 million metric tons of crude oil annually, roughly 350,000 barrels per day and ranks among Russia’s top three facilities by output. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure, arguing that choking oil supplies will pressure the Kremlin toward negotiating an end to the war.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported explosions and a blaze at the site, posting images of smoke curling against the night sky. Russian officials said they intercepted more than 80 Ukrainian drones across the country, with Leningrad Governor Alexander Drozdenko stating that three drones were downed above Kirishi. He attributed the fire to falling debris and confirmed no civilian casualties. Officials did not disclose the extent of damage to the refinery.

The strike comes a day after former U.S. President Donald Trump warned of steep tariffs ranging from 50 to 100 percent on countries continuing to purchase Russian oil. Trump described such measures as essential to cutting off Moscow’s primary funding source for its invasion of Ukraine, hoping to push Russia to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Russia faces domestic strain as seasonal demand and ongoing drone strikes have led to gasoline shortages. Some regions have run dry, with rationing and long lines at fuel stations. In response, Russian authorities imposed a full gasoline export ban until September 30, with a partial ban on traders and intermediaries extending to October 31.

The Kirishi attack underscores the growing vulnerability of Russia’s energy sector and highlights Ukraine’s strategic focus on targeting the economic lifelines fueling the Kremlin’s war effort.