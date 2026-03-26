Europol Launches New Strike Force Against Ruthless Migrant Smugglers

In a determined push to dismantle one of Europe’s most dangerous criminal enterprises, Europol has opened a new specialized center in The Hague dedicated to combating migrant smugglers. The initiative aims to strike at the heart of highly organized networks that treat desperate people as mere cargo in a deadly, billion euro business.

“ migrant smuggling has become a global, digital, and extremely profitable industry,” said Europol Director Catherine De Bolle. She described it as a serious form of organized crime that endangers the lives of hundreds of thousands of people every year. These networks operate both online and on the ground, growing increasingly violent as they chase ever-higher profits. “For these groups, migrants are not human beings, they are simply goods to be sold,” De Bolle added.

According to Europol, roughly 90 percent of irregular migrants entering the European Union rely on smugglers for their journey. Desperate travelers often pay up to 20,000 euros for a single, life threatening crossing. The staggering profits counted in billions are funneled into cryptocurrencies, which then finance other criminal activities across the continent and beyond.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Magnus Brunner called the smuggling trade “a perverse form of organized crime that exploits the desperation of illegal migrants.” He stressed that the new center, located at Europol’s headquarters in The Hague, will work closely with the EU border agency Frontex. Its main tasks include coordinating national investigations, sharing intelligence, and focusing on data analysis and financial tracking to trace money flows and ultimately destroy the smugglers’ business model.

For the past decade, Europol has supported national authorities in their efforts against human smuggling. Last year alone, the agency helped coordinate nearly 200 operations targeting these ruthless networks.

By shining a brighter light on the financial trails and digital footprints of these shadowy groups, European authorities hope to disrupt a trade that has long profited from human misery while putting countless lives at risk on land and at sea.