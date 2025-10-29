EU’s Trade Pact with Ukraine Sparks Farm Fury Across Eastern Europe

EU’s New Trade Deal with Ukraine Faces Resistance Over Farm Imports

The European Union’s new trade agreement with Ukraine took effect Wednesday, promising deeper economic integration and tariff free access for Ukrainian goods, yet facing fierce opposition from within the bloc, as Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia continue to block Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Adopted on October 13, the agreement expands upon the 2016 EU-Ukraine trade pact by further liberalizing exports and opening new sectors for cooperation. Brussels touts it as a vital step toward Ukraine’s eventual EU membership and a show of solidarity amid the ongoing war.

“We believe this agreement provides a fair and stable framework, reliable for both the EU and Ukraine, ensuring gradual integration into our single market while maintaining balanced trade flows,” European Commission deputy spokesperson Ariana Podesta said Tuesday.

But the optimism is clouded by deep political divisions. Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia have refused to lift their unilateral bans on Ukrainian grain and other farm products, citing unfair competition that has angered domestic farmers. Those bans, first introduced after Russia’s invasion blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea routes, remain in place despite Brussels’ assurances that new safeguard clauses will limit the inflow of sensitive goods like grains and oils.

“Although Brussels wants to give farmers’ money to Ukraine, we are protecting the livelihoods of Hungarian producers and our markets,” Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy wrote on Facebook.

Experts say much of the tension stems from political posturing rather than economic realities. “The issue has been unnecessarily politicized,” said Tinatin Akhvlediani of the Centre for European Policy Studies. “Ukrainian goods are largely complementary to the EU’s exports, they fill gaps rather than replace them.”

Ukraine’s farm sector, the largest in Europe with 42 million hectares of cultivated land, produces mainly raw agricultural goods like grain, sugar, and oil. The EU, by contrast, specializes in processed food exports. Still, the prospect of integrating such a vast agricultural economy has raised fears about future subsidies under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which currently allocates funds based on farm size.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan acknowledged that the agricultural question remains “pending,” warning that Ukraine’s accession poses “significant risks of imbalance” unless special arrangements are made.

For now, the new deal represents both progress and peril; a symbol of solidarity with Kyiv, but also a reminder that Europe’s unity may be as fragile as its harvest.