Pakistan Army Kills Seven Terrorists in Kurram; Six Soldiers Die in Fierce Clash

Six Pakistani Soldiers, Including Captain, seven Terrorist Killed in Kurram Operation

At least six Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in the Dogar area of Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday, according to “Dawn News”.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated the presence of militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the operation, seven terrorists were killed following effective engagement by our troops,” the statement said.

Captain Saleem, a young medical officer, was praised for his courage, as he continued providing medical support to his comrades while fighting on the front lines.

The ISPR said a sanitization operation was underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. “The ongoing counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue with full force to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan,” it added.

Pakistan has witnessed a renewed wave of terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, targeting security personnel and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, security forces foiled two major infiltration attempts from Afghanistan, killing 25 militants including four suicide bombers in North Waziristan and Kurram districts.