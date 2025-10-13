Macron Unveils New French Government Amid Deepening Political Crisis

Macron Unveils New Government to Steer France Out of Political Crisis

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new government on Sunday, in a high-stakes attempt to restore political stability and prevent the country from sinking deeper into crisis, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The reshuffle comes after days of intense negotiations and mounting public frustration. The new lineup — a blend of familiar figures and cautious newcomers; marks Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s second effort to form a viable cabinet capable of pushing through a contentious 2026 austerity budget in a fractured parliament.

“A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year,” Lecornu declared on X, underscoring the urgency of the moment. The cabinet must present its draft budget by Tuesday, allowing parliament the constitutionally mandated 70 days for debate.

Lecornu, a close Macron ally and former defense minister, is viewed as a pragmatic but embattled figure. His first cabinet, presented just last week, collapsed within 24 hours amid accusations of complacency and recycled leadership. Macron reappointed him late Friday, prompting a fierce backlash from opposition parties vowing to bring the new government down at the earliest opportunity.

The revamped cabinet keeps Jean-Noël Barrot as foreign minister and appoints Catherine Vautrin to defense. Roland Lescure takes over the economy portfolio, while Laurent Nuñez, Paris’s police chief, becomes interior minister. Monique Barbut, former WWF France director, now heads environmental transition, while Rachida Dati, awaiting trial on corruption charges, controversially remains culture minister.

France’s parliament remains deeply divided after Macron’s 2024 snap election backfired, handing the far-right National Rally unprecedented strength. The Republicans have vowed to cooperate only “bill by bill,” and the Socialists threaten to topple the government if it refuses to revisit Macron’s unpopular pension reform.

As Macron departs for Egypt to discuss a Gaza ceasefire, Lecornu faces the formidable task of saving not just a budget but his government’s survival.