First US Missiles Head to Japan’s F-35 Jets After Trump Approval

Trump Approves First Missile Delivery for Japan’s F-35 Fleet

ISTANBUL, Oct. 29 — US President Donald Trump has authorized the first shipment of advanced missiles for Japan’s F-35 fighter jets, marking a new phase in defense cooperation between Washington and Tokyo amid rising regional tensions, according to APP.

Speaking aboard the USS George Washington, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier docked at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo, Trump announced the approval before a gathering of American troops.

“I’m delighted to report that I’ve just approved the first batch of missiles,” Trump said, noting that the weapons would reach Japan “this week, so they’re ahead of schedule.”

While the White House did not specify the type of missiles being delivered, defense analysts suggest the package could include long-range air-to-air or precision-strike munitions designed to bolster Japan’s deterrence capabilities.

The delivery aligns with Japan’s ongoing military modernization program and deepening security ties with the United States. It also comes as tensions in the Indo-Pacific remain high, particularly around the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The move underscores Washington’s commitment to reinforcing allied defenses in Asia and reflects growing concerns over China’s military assertiveness and North Korea’s missile program.

For Japan, the F-35 now supported by American missile technology represents both a symbol of advanced defense capability and the enduring strength of the US Japan alliance.