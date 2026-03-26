European Parliament Approves EU‑US Trade Deal with Strings Attached

The European Parliament has approved a long‑awaited trade deal with the United States, but only after building in strict safeguards to ensure Washington keeps its promises, according to BBC News. The vote on Thursday ended months of uncertainty and growing tension over President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

A solid majority of lawmakers voted 417 to 154 in favor of legislation implementing the deal reached last July, with 71 abstentions. The agreement would fix tariffs at 15% on most EU exports, far lower than the 30% Trump once threatened, in exchange for fresh European investment in the US and the lifting of EU duties on American industrial goods.

The deal, however, is not final. All 27 EU member states must still approve it before it comes into force, likely by late April or early May. To protect European interests, parliament added several safety valves. The pact could be suspended if the US raises tariffs above 15% or targets EU products with new duties. Another clause allows Brussels to halt the deal if Washington ever undermines European territorial sovereignty.

A “sunrise clause” ensures Europe’s tariff cuts only apply once the US fully matches its own commitments. Lawmakers also insisted that hundreds of EU products made partly from steel or aluminum must be shielded from the 50% American tariff that still applies to other countries. The agreement will automatically expire on March 31, 2028, under a “sunset clause.”

European officials hailed the outcome as a cautious but positive turning point. “We have reassurances that the US will honor the deal,” said EU economy chief Valdis Dombrovskis. Trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič called the vote “a crucial step” toward stabilizing transatlantic trade.

The vote also underscores the scale of Europe-US economic ties worth over €1.6 trillion in 2024 and both sides’ determination to lower tensions after years of tariff wars and political friction.