EU Parliament Approves Offshore Return Hubs in Major Asylum Crackdown

EU Takes Firm Step Toward Offshore Deportation Centers as Parliament Backs Tougher Asylum Rules

The European Parliament has approved new legislation that would allow EU countries to set up deportation centers, known as “Return Hubs”, in nations outside the European Union, according to Kronen Zeitung. The move marks a significant shift in the bloc’s migration policy, aimed at accelerating the deportation of individuals whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The plan, adopted on Thursday after months of divided debate, would permit member states to reach bilateral deals with non‑EU countries prepared to host these centers. The facilities would accommodate people who have already received formal deportation orders while they await return to their home nations or another safe destination.

EU officials say the agreements must comply with international human rights standards. Supporters argue the system will streamline the returns process and help deter irregular migration, which has strained national asylum systems for years.

Five EU member states Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Greece have already agreed on a joint roadmap outlining how to proceed. Nordic governments have expressed additional support, while France and Spain remain skeptical about potential legal and humanitarian implications.

A key point of contention is whether a deportation order issued in one EU country should automatically apply across the bloc. Human rights organizations and migration advocates have criticized the proposal, warning that it could result in people being sent to countries they have never visited and that safeguards may prove insufficient.

Silva Carta, a policy officer at the migrant rights group Picum, cautioned that the approach could leave migrants in legal limbo. “There is a real risk that people will be transferred to countries where protection is uncertain,” she said.

Despite ongoing controversy, the vote underlines the EU’s growing determination to tighten migration control and increase cooperation with third countries. Full implementation will depend on future negotiations and formal agreements, but the decision represents a clear move toward externalizing parts of Europe’s asylum and deportation system.