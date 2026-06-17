EU Strengthens Air Passenger Rights After Fierce Battle With Airlines

European air travelers are set to benefit from stronger protections after the European Parliament approved a major reform of EU passenger rights. The final agreement preserves many of the rights passengers already enjoy while introducing new safeguards aimed at making air travel fairer, clearer, and easier to navigate.

The outcome marks a significant shift from earlier proposals that alarmed consumer advocates. Several European governments, particularly Germany and France, had supported measures favored by major airlines such as Lufthansa and Air France. Those proposals included lower compensation payments, stricter delay thresholds, and broader exemptions that would have allowed airlines to avoid paying compensation more easily.

Instead, lawmakers largely sided with passengers.

One of the most important victories is the preservation of compensation payments for disrupted flights. The existing levels of €250, €400, and €600, depending on flight distance, remain unchanged. Just days before the final vote, EU governments had discussed reducing compensation to a flat €250 payment, regardless of distance.

Equally significant is the survival of the well-known three-hour delay rule. Under current practice, passengers are entitled to compensation when they arrive at their destination at least three hours late. Although this right was established through court rulings rather than explicit legislation, it will now be formally written into EU law. Earlier proposals had sought to raise the threshold to between four and seven hours.

The reform also targets several long-standing passenger frustrations. Airlines will no longer be allowed to charge fees for correcting simple spelling mistakes or minor administrative errors on tickets. Families will receive stronger protection as carriers will be prohibited from separating children from parents or accompanying adults in order to encourage the purchase of paid seat assignments.

Passengers affected by missed connections will gain clearer rights as well. If an airline cannot offer an alternative journey within five hours of the original departure time, travelers must be given the choice between a refund and rebooking. Compensation will still apply when passengers reach their final destination more than three hours late.

The new rules also strengthen passenger control during flight disruptions. Airlines must offer a wider range of rebooking options, including alternative routes, airports, carriers, or even other forms of transportation. If no suitable option is provided within three hours, travelers may arrange their own transport and claim reimbursement, potentially up to four times the original ticket cost.

Transparency is another key focus of the reform. Flight comparison websites will be required to display fares that include hand luggage by default, making it easier for consumers to compare the true cost of travel. Passengers will also gain an explicit right to bring a personal item, such as a handbag or backpack, on board.

In addition, airlines must provide clearer explanations when they refuse compensation due to so-called “extraordinary circumstances.” A formal list defining such circumstances will help reduce legal disputes and improve consistency across Europe.

While some provisions still favor airlines, including limited no-show fees and reduced compensation in certain early-departure cases, the overall result is widely viewed as a victory for consumers.

After months of debate, Europe’s travelers have emerged with stronger rights, greater clarity, and better protection when flights do not go as planned.