EU Tightens Migration Rules with Controversial Return Hubs Plan

The European Parliament has approved what many are calling the toughest migration law in the European Union’s history, signaling a major shift in how the bloc handles irregular migration.

The law, passed on Wednesday with 418 votes in favor, 218 against, and 30 abstentions, aims to speed up the deportation of migrants who do not have legal permission to stay in the EU. Support came mainly from center-right and far-right groups, reflecting a growing political shift on migration policy.

A key feature of the legislation is the creation of “return hubs” in countries outside the EU. Through agreements with third nations, member states will be able to send migrants to these centers while they await deportation. Although designed as temporary facilities, critics warn they could turn into long-term holding sites without clear time limits. Unaccompanied minors are excluded, but families with children could still be sent there.

The law also strengthens enforcement powers. Authorities will be allowed to search homes or other relevant locations of irregular migrants. Human rights groups have raised concerns, comparing such measures to controversial immigration raids in the United States.

Detention rules will become stricter. The maximum period migrants can be held before deportation will increase from six months to two years, with possible extensions. In cases involving security risks, detention could be indefinite. Entry bans will also be extended, with some individuals facing lifetime restrictions.

The vote highlighted rising tensions within the chamber. Some right-wing lawmakers shouted “Send them back,” while others responded with “Shame.”

Opponents, especially from left-leaning parties, warn the law could weaken fundamental rights. Supporters argue it is a necessary response to ongoing migration pressures, marking a decisive turning point in EU policy.