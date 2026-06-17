Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Flights Until July

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace for another month, deepening a standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, according to Dawn News.

According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Wednesday, the restriction will now remain in place until July 24, 2026. The previous deadline had been set to expire on June 24.

The order applies to both civilian and military aircraft registered or operated by India. It will remain effective from the evening of June 16 until the early hours of July 24, covering Pakistan’s entire airspace, including the Karachi and Lahore flight information regions.

The ongoing closure traces back to late April 2025, when tensions sharply escalated after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir. In response to what it described as hostile measures from New Delhi, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airlines and has renewed the ban several times since.

India accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, an allegation Islamabad has firmly denied. Pakistani officials have instead called for an independent investigation into the incident.

The crisis deepened further in May, when both sides engaged in what Pakistan described as one of the most intense aerial confrontations in recent years. Pakistani authorities claimed their forces shot down several Indian fighter jets during the clash, though such claims remain disputed.

The continued airspace restrictions reflect the fragile state of relations between the two countries, where diplomatic ties remain strained and trust is in short supply. With no clear path toward de-escalation, the extension signals that tensions are likely to persist in the weeks ahead, keeping regional stability under pressure.