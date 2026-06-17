Fresh Israeli Attacks Test Fragile Lebanon Ceasefire

Israel carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon on June 17, even as world leaders renewed calls for restraint and an immediate ceasefire, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Meeting in the French town of Évian-les-Bains, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) urged a halt to the violence and stressed the need to stabilize the region. They also pledged to reduce global dependence on the Strait of Hormuz by diversifying energy supply routes, highlighting concerns over the security of key shipping lanes.

At the same time, the G7 expressed support for a new interim agreement between the United States and Iran. The deal, expected to be signed in Switzerland, would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days and open the door to broader negotiations. In a joint statement, leaders said talks must address Iran’s regional role and ensure it never develops nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump briefed allies on the framework, which has received cautious backing. While G7 countries share concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, several have been wary of the military escalation that preceded the ceasefire.

Despite diplomatic progress, tensions remain high. Israeli forces continue to operate in parts of southern Lebanon following a ground offensive launched in March against Hezbollah. Lebanese state media reported new strikes on June 17, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said troops would remain “as long as necessary.”

Trump has urged Israel to act with restraint, warning against further escalation, though he reaffirmed close ties with Netanyahu. Iran, meanwhile, warned that Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon could undermine the fragile agreement.

Hezbollah signaled that any lasting nuclear deal may depend on Israel withdrawing from Lebanese territory, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire as diplomacy moves forward.