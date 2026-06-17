Trump Says Iran Deal Could Be Signed “Soon” as Details Emerge

US officials have revealed new details of a proposed agreement with Iran, as President Donald Trump said the deal could be signed “shortly,” possibly as early as tomorrow.

The 14-paragraph framework outlines a broad understanding between the two countries, centered on nuclear limits, regional stability, and economic recovery. At its core is a firm commitment that Iran will never develop a nuclear weapon, a longstanding demand from Washington and its allies.

The agreement also includes plans for a $300 billion fund aimed at Iran’s reconstruction and economic development. While the United States supports the initiative, it is not obligated to contribute financially, leaving room for international partners to play a larger role.

In a significant step toward de-escalation, the document calls for the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts,” including in Lebanon, where tensions have remained high in recent months.

The framework sets a tight timeline for diplomacy. Both sides have agreed to negotiate a final, binding deal within 60 days, with the option to extend talks if both parties consent. The coming weeks are expected to test whether the fragile momentum can be sustained.

Despite the optimistic tone, Trump cautioned that the agreement is “not final.” Speaking earlier, he warned that the United States could resume military action if Iran fails to uphold its commitments. “If they don’t behave,” he said, “we’ll go right back to dropping bombs.”

His remarks reflect the uncertainty surrounding the deal, which balances hope for a diplomatic breakthrough with the risk of renewed conflict. For now, the proposed agreement stands as a tentative step toward easing one of the world’s most persistent and volatile standoffs.