EU Chief Calls for Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Famine

STRASBOURG, France — In a striking reversal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for sanctions and a partial suspension of trade against Israel over its conduct in the war in Gaza, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The move marks a dramatic shift for the longtime supporter of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting Europe’s growing rift over the conflict.

The 27-nation bloc remains deeply divided on how to approach Israel and the Palestinians, and it is far from clear whether von der Leyen will secure enough backing to push measures through. Still, her announcement carried unmistakable weight.

Von der Leyen said the commission would also establish a new “Palestine donor group” next month, with part of its mandate focused on Gaza’s eventual reconstruction. She condemned the devastating toll of the war, noting that famine declared in Gaza City in late August has already claimed 126 lives — including 26 children. In total, 404 Palestinians, 141 of them children, are reported to have died from malnutrition since the war began nearly two years ago.

“Man-made famine can never be a weapon of war. For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity — this must stop,” she told lawmakers in Strasbourg.

Her remarks came a day after Israel warned Gaza City residents to evacuate as its forces prepared to seize what they described as Hamas’ last urban stronghold — an area still crowded with hundreds of thousands of civilians enduring dire shortages.

Meanwhile, a flotilla of international activists attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza reported its second consecutive attack. The British-flagged Alma, docked in Tunisian waters, was struck by what the group described as a drone attack, igniting a fireball on deck. A similar strike had targeted the Portuguese-flagged Family vessel the night before. Tunisian authorities said investigations were underway.

The flotilla of some 20 boats set sail from Barcelona on September 1 with symbolic humanitarian aid, intending to reach Gaza after a stop in Tunis.